Woman shot overnight in Whitehaven, officials say

A woman is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday morning near Winchester and Airways.

Police confirmed the shooting happened at 3434 Winchester.

The woman was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

No suspect information has been released.

Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH with tips.

