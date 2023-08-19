One person shot in parking lot near Cobb high school following football game, police say

Authorities are investigating a shooting near a Cobb County high school Friday.

Cobb County police officials told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a shooting around 10:53 p.m. near North Cobb High School located on Old 41 Highway NW.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When authorities arrived, they located one person who was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital, where their condition is unknown.

According to the investigation, the victim was shot in a business plaza parking lot across the street from NCHS. Officials said after being shot, the victim walked across the road to the campus, where police met them.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity nor what led to the shooting.

Officials added that the shooting occurred after the football game at NCHS against Westlake High School.

Acworth police are continuing the investigation.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Acworth police and Cobb County Schools for more information but has not received a response.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: