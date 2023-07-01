One person shot at Petersburg McDonald’s; suspect is at large

PETERSBURG — Police are investigating a shooting early Friday evening at McDonalds on South Crater Road.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in the direction of Morton Avenue and South Crater Road.

At least one person was reported shot. Their condition was not immediately known.

The suspect is described as a Black male about six feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has thick hair and was last seen wearing black clothing.

Police are cautioning citizens to not approach the suspect if they see him and call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

