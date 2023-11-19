One person shot in road rage incident, Oklahoma City Police looking for suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police are looking for a suspect after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Saturday.

According to police the shooting occurred near West Hefner Road and North May Avenue.

Police said one victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and that the suspect is still at large.

