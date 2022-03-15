One person shot on SC lake in incident between boaters and wave runner, sheriff says

One person was shot on a lake in Upstate South Carolina following an incident between boaters and a wave runner, local law enforcement said.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Lake Keowee near Salem, South Carolina, on Tuesday, March 15, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The responding deputies came from the patrol, criminal investigations and special operations divisions.

Law enforcement have released few details but said the incident “involved subjects on a boat and a wave runner.”

Officials from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the Oconee County Coroner’s Office were also called to the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

The sheriff’s office said there is no danger to the public.

Lake Keowee encompasses about 18,372 acres in northwest South Carolina. It’s a man-made lake operated by Duke Energy, according to Discover South Carolina.

