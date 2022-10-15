One person shot at Southaven restaurant, police say

A person was shot at a restaurant in Southaven late Friday night.

On Oct. 14 at approximately 10:55 PM, Southaven Police responded to a shooting at the Red Hook restaurant on Airways Boulevard.

One person was shot and left the restaurant before officers arrived, police said.

Police also said, that the victim was later found in Horn Lake, where they were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Additionally, one person was detained.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who has information about the shooting at Red Hook, contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email at tips@southaven.org.

