One person shot in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in southwest Charlotte on Friday night, MEDIC says.

According to MEDIC, the person was shot in the area of South Tryon Street and Clanton Road.

ALSO READ: CMPD: Arrest made after passenger shot, killed in car on Billy Graham Parkway

A Channel 9 news crew went to the scene where they saw Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers investigating portions of the Clanton Road bridge over Interstate 77.

The person was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC confirmed.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Crime scene investigators respond to shooting on southeast Charlotte road)