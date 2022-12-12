One person shot at Washington County restaurant

One person was injured in a shooting at the Waffle House on Murtland Avenue in South Strabane Township early Monday morning.

A Washington County 911 dispatcher said the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. It was not known if the incident occurred inside or outside the business.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. Their condition was not known and no other details were available.

South Strabane police said they are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for information and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Police searching for missing man last seen in Forward Township ‘Alexa, thank my driver’: Amazon promotion ends less than 48 hours after beginning Police: Woman found deceased with possible gunshot wound inside Pittsburgh home VIDEO:Police: Man accused of previous burglaries charged after Squirrel Hill home burglarized DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts