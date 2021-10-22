One person shot in Whataburger parking lot in Denton, police say

Kaley Johnson
·1 min read

One person was shot in a Whataburger parking lot in Denton on Friday afternoon, police said.

The suspected shooter was detained as of 1:55 p.m., Denton police said. The shooting in the 700 block of Fort Worth drive was under investigation, but police believe it was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

The person who was shot was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. There was a significant number of police officers in the area as of 2 p.m. Friday.

