One person shot while inside Showmars in south Charlotte, police say

One person has been shot while inside of a Showmars in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred on South Tryon Street near Steele Creek Road.

Police said the victim, who was an innocent bystander, was struck in the head.

They were transported with life-threatening injuries but are expected to be ok.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

