One person shot and wounded in Belton on Monday evening, police say

One person was shot and wounded Monday evening in Belton, according to police.

Officers were called around 5:15 p.m. to the 100 block of East Hargis Street on a reported shooting, Lt. Dan Davis, a police spokesman, said in a statement. Police found a victim struck by gunfire, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim was listed in stable condition as of Monday night. The suspected shooter is believed to have fled the area in a blue car, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Belton police Sgt. James Hasch at 816-331-1500 or make an anonymous report to the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.