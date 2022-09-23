One person in Southwest Memphis, seriously injured, police say

Gunfire in Southwest Memphis sent one person to the hospital Friday afternoon, according to Memphis Police.

Police said the shooting happened on Deerborn Street around 2 p.m.

One person was rushed to Regional One Hospital, police said.

No information about the shooter has been released at this time.

Police said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

If you have any information about the person responsible, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

