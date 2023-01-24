One person stabbed after argument over seating on Orange Line train, police say

Authorities are investigating after a person was stabbed over an alleged seat dispute on an Orange Line train Tuesday afternoon.

Transit Police say two men were arguing as the train approached the Back Bay Station around 3:30 p.m. about one man taking up more than one seat.

The argument turned violent when one of the men took out a knife or a box cutter, according to officials, and slashed the victim twice.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. He was uncooperative with police during the investigation, authorities say.

The suspect and a female companion fled the scene.

Trains were delayed while police conducted their investigation.

Orange Line Update: Delays of about 15 minutes due to earlier police activity at Back Bay.https://t.co/bj3haCnsPq — MBTA (@MBTA) January 24, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW