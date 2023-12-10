One person stabbed to death in Downtown Austin; person of interest identified, APD says

An unidentified person was stabbed to death Sunday morning in downtown Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

Law enforcement and Austin-Travis County EMS responded near the intersection of west 6th Street and Congress Ave. shortly after 4:15 a.m., and found one person with stab wounds. EMS took the victim to Dell Seton Medical Center, where they were pronounced deceased.

Police have not released any details on the victim.

Police are questioning a person of interest and are conducting their preliminary investigation into the homicide.

The story will be updated as more details become available.

