One person stabbed in Hillcrest area, police say

Feb. 23—One person was stabbed in the Hillcrest area of Frederick on Thursday evening, police say.

The person, whom police did not identify, was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Frederick Police Department spokeswoman Samantha Long said in an interview Thursday evening.

No one else was injured, she said.

Long said she did not have any information on the extent of the person's injuries or the circumstances around the stabbing.

No one had been arrested and police were continuing to investigate, but the scene is secure, she said.

Police received a call around 6:12 p.m. to assist Frederick County Emergency Medical Services, Long said. Once officers arrived on scene in the 1300 block of Split Rail Lane, they realized it was a stabbing, she said.

