One person stabbed inside Star Market in Mattapan

One person was taken to an area hospital Tuesday after they were stabbed inside a Star Market store on River Street in Mattapan, police said.

Boston police said a call of a stabbing came in shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The victim, police said, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on any arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

