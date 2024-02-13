One person stabbed in overnight robbery in south Lubbock on Monday night

One person has been stabbed after a robbery in south Lubbock on Monday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Officers arrived in the 2700 block of 70th Street at 10:25 p.m. last night for a report of a robbery, where they found a person had apparent stab wounds. According to the police, the person's injuries were minor and were from someone trying to rob the individuals who had fled the scene.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Follow lubbockonline.com as more details are made available.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: One person stabbed in overnight robbery in Lubbock on Monday night