One person has been taken into custody following fire in Thomasville
Joint credit card vs. authorized user: which is the better choice? Both options will boost your credit history, but they vary in terms of responsibility.
What's that white stuff on your coffee maker? Here's what to know.
Arab and Muslim Americans disillusioned with the president’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war are hoping to send him a message.
In today's special edition: In lieu of our typical format, the top half of today's newsletter is dedicated to our feature story: Rugby, mouthguards and the future of head injuries.
For a limited time, you can earn Southwest's Companion Pass with three Southwest Airlines credit cards.
Back in early 2021, it seemed everything was going right for UiPath. At a time when there were a number of high-flying enterprise startups, UiPath was at the top of the heap when it raised $750 million at a $35 billion valuation. The company would go public, riding the wave of that gaudy valuation, and while it started strong in the public markets, it would fall to earth over the following year as the markets began to cool and investors started judging SaaS companies much more harshly.
McLaren's updated 750S supercar is light and more powerful than the 720S it replaces with key chassis enhancements as well.
“I hope I get to finish there. I committed there. I wanted to be there. I want to be there.”
A 1994 Rover 620 Si saloon, mechanical twin to the fifth-generation Honda Accord, found in an English wrecking yard.
Alexander Smirnov, who was charged last week with making up false bribery claims central to the effort by Republicans in Congress to impeach President Biden, was rearrested Thursday in Las Vegas.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski wraps up his Shuffle Up series with the mercurial relief pitchers.
With a trolley cart nicknamed "Bubba," one man is walking barefoot from L.A. to NYC.
Security experts are warning that a pair of high-risk flaws in a popular remote access tool are being exploited by hackers to deploy LockBit ransomware — days after authorities announced that they had disrupted the notorious Russia-linked cybercrime gang. Researchers at cybersecurity companies Huntress and Sophos told TechCrunch on Thursday that both had observed LockBit attacks following the exploitation of a set of vulnerabilities impacting ConnectWise ScreenConnect, a widely used remote access tool used by IT technicians to provide remote technical support on customer systems.
The Raiders have a new head coach, GM and cap space to work with. There's hope on the horizon in Las Vegas.
It's likely the end of an era in Tennessee as franchise mainstays Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry are likely departing. And a new head coach is in charge.
VW and Audi are recalling more than a quarter million vehicles to address faulty seals in fuel pumps that could pose a fire risk.
Google's "Help me write" can literally help you write more descriptive sentences or even full paragraphs from a short prompt.
Creative ad agency McKinney developed a quiz game called “Are You Blacker than ChatGPT?” to shine a light on AI bias. The game tests a person’s knowledge of Black culture against what ChatGPT has been trained to know about the Black community. “It’s interesting because it’s billed as this bot that knows everything, and it’s like, clearly, you don’t know everything, especially when it comes to things that aren’t white-specific,” Meghan Woods, a copywriter at McKinney and one of the game’s creators, told TechCrunch.
One person was killed and over 20 others were wounded on Wednesday.
Before Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum were entrepreneurs, they were researchers. Occasionally, they were even the subjects of their research: The pair first made headlines in the early '90s when they joined the crew of Biosphere 2, an experiment designed to better understand how closed ecological systems might eventually support life in outer space. The husband-and-wife duo departed World View in 2018; the following year, they started another balloon company, Space Perspective, this time squarely focused on ultra-high-altitude tourism.