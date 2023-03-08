One person taken into custody in Springfield SWAT investigation

One person has been taken into custody after a SWAT incident in Springfield Wednesday morning.

News Center 7 was on scene around 9 a.m. when at least two SWAT vehicles arrived at a home in the 400 block of W. Southern Ave.

SWAT was on scene to serve a search warrant, according to our crew on scene.

A male was brought out of the house, handcuffed and put into a police van.

We’re reaching out to Springfield Police to learn more about the investigation.