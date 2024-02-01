One person taken to hospital aboard LifeStar following Route 72 crash

One person was airlifted to the hospital following an overnight crash on Route 72 in Plainville.

Troopers from Troop H responded just after midnight Thursday to Route 72 West after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police said serious injuries were reported and one person was flown aboard LifeStar to an area hospital.

Route 72 was initially shut down in the area of the crash before reopening.