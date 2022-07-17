One person taken to the hospital after being shot in both legs in Pittsburgh

A man is in the hospital after he was shot in both legs in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights.

Pittsburgh police responded to reports of a shooting on the 600 block of Brighton Woods Road at around 7:33 p.m.

Violent Crime Units are investigating.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK BACK IN WITH CHANNEL 11 FOR MORE DETAILS.

