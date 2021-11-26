One person taken to hospital Thursday night in 2nd shooting incident on Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND — One victim was shot on Hollywood Place on Thursday evening, marking the second shooting in South Bend over Thanksgiving.

South Bend police officers responded to the 2200 block of Hollywood Place around 8:20 p.m., according to the department. One victim was located and taken to the hospital.

The shooting on Hollywood Place marked the second shooting on Thursday, as South Bend units had previously responded to a fatal shooting in the 2600 block of Elwood Avenue near LaSalle Intermediate Academy.

One man was killed and one woman was taken to the hospital as a result of that shooting.

The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating both shootings.

South Bend Tribune: 2nd South Bend Thanksgiving shooting leaves 1 victim hospitalized