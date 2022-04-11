Investigation underway after fatal officer-involved shooting in Covington

Authorities investigate the scene of an officer-involving shooting near the intersection of 18th and Garrard streets, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Covington, Ky. The Cincinnati Police Department’s fugitive apprehension squad was seeking information on a suspect at the location of the shooting Monday morning, according to Sgt. Dan Hils, president of the local Fratneral Order of Police union.

Shots were fired and a person was killed after an incident involving Cincinnati police officers on Garrard Street in Covington Monday morning, officials said.

Both Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders and interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge declined to comment on the incident, but confirmed Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation.

Kenton County dispatchers said officers were at a residence there just after 9 a.m. to serve a warrant.

"Officers were on the scene when shots were fired," dispatchers said.

Cincinnati police union President Dan Hils issued a statement and held a brief news conference Monday afternoon stating that officers were at a residence in Covington seeking information about the location of a homicide suspect when the suspect unexpectedly came out of the back of the home with a loaded revolver.

The officers fired to protect their lives, Hils said, after ordering the suspect to drop the weapon.

Hils said he believes the suspect was connected to last week’s homicide on Bassett Road in East Price Hill. On Wednesday, Christian Jones, 28, was found fatally shot there.

Hils said the Cincinnati officers were part of the fugitive apprehension squad and were working with Covington police who were also present. He said he did know the details of how many shots were fired or by who, but did confirm that Cincinnati officers fired their weapons.

Hils said he believes body-worn camera footage of the incident was recorded, but that would be released by KSP.

He said it is “very routine” for police agencies to serve warrant and seeks suspects outside their own jurisdictions, but Cincinnati always brings officers from the local jurisdiction with them. He said in this case the Cincinnati officers were experienced veterans of the force.

“I’m very confident everything these officers did was justified,” Hils said. “In this case, they were forced to do the unthinkable. It’s a very tragic thing, something police officers never want to partake in.”

This section of Garrard Street in Covington is lined with two-story brick homes. Neighbors said they heard the gunfire and many watched the scene unfold for hours from their front porches. A “Love the Cov” street mural adorns one corner of the block. A small rainbow-colored banner sits in front of one of the homes and reads: “Black Lives Matter. Women’s rights are human rights. No human being is illegal. Science is real.”

While police were at the scene around noon, several people were allowed to meet with officers inside the police tape. Two women sobbed and embraced after speaking to the officers.

The name of the person shot has not been released.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation will take place as well, Hils said.

From Hils' statement:

Today, members of CPD's fugitive apprehension squad were looking for information about a convicted felon wanted for murder in Hamilton County. CPD officers, in full cooperation with the Covington Police Department, went to a family member of the suspect's home simply to ask questions about where the suspect might be hiding. Officers didn't know the suspect was in the home.



When the officers approached the house, the suspect came out the back door and ran at the officers with a loaded revolver in his hand. The suspect ignored orders to drop the gun and continued running at officers who were forced to defend the obvious threat to their lives. The officers followed their training and CPD policy and shot the suspect.

Police union president Dan Hils speaks about officer-involved shooting

A woman cries as suthorities investigate the scene of an officer-involving shooting near the intersection of 18th and Garrard streets, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Covington, Ky. The Cincinnati Police DepartmentÕs fugitive apprehension squad was seeking information on a suspect at the location of the shooting Monday morning, according to Sgt. Dan Hils, president of the local Fratneral Order of Police union.

