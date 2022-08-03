One person wounded when four fire guns near Jonathan St., Murph Ave.

One man was shot in the leg after four people fired guns in the area of Murph Avenue and Jonathan Street early Tuesday, according to a Hagerstown Police Department spokesman.

Police believe there were seven individuals playing dice or some other game when the incident was reported at 2:55 a.m., the spokesman said.

There was an argument and four people fired guns. The adult male who was shot in the leg was taken to a hospital, but his wounds did not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman said.

Investigators hope to talk to the victim soon in an attempt to piece together what led to the shooting.

