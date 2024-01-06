One person wounded in shooting outside City Heights smoke shop

SAN DIEGO — One person was taken to the hospital Friday after a shooting in the Teralta West neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 8:13 p.m. outside the Blue Stone Smoke Shop at 4278 University Ave., the San Diego Police Department confirmed to FOX 5.

Woman sentenced to prison for friend’s death in DUI crash

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a medium-build man in his 40s-50s wearing a black hat, black jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes. He was last seen going northbound on 43rd from University Ave.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.