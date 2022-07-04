One Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) insider upped their stake by 33% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Phibro Animal Health Corporation's (NASDAQ:PAHC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Phibro Animal Health

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director E. Corcoran bought US$118k worth of shares at a price of US$23.68 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$19.59). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. E. Corcoran was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Phibro Animal Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Phibro Animal Health insiders own 50% of the company, worth about US$397m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Phibro Animal Health Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Phibro Animal Health shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Phibro Animal Health insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Phibro Animal Health. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Phibro Animal Health.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

