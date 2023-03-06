One of Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted fugitives captured, sheriff’s office says

Target 11 has learned Cameron Salmon, one of Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted Fugitives, has been captured.

Salmon was on the run for nearly two years after his bond was revoked. He was wanted on a number of charges stemming from several different cases, including drugs, guns, resisting arrest and sexual assault, according to law enforcement.

In February 2022, Allegheny County police accused Salmon of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

A communications officer for the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office told Target 11 that over the past 48 hours, their office developed information concerning Salmon’s location. This morning, detectives approached a residence on Morningside Avenue in Wilmerding. Salmon attempted to exit through a second-floor window but saw a sheriff K9 and retreated back inside, according to the report.

Detectives negotiated for about 15 minutes before Salmon surrendered without incident, the communications officer said.

This is a developing story. Check back with Channel 11 for updates as more information becomes available.

