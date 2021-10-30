This one play shows why you should never gamble on college football

ESPN

Clemson beat Florida State in what looked like a ho-hum 30-20 final score between two non-contenders.

However, Clemson's final touchdown came on the game's final play and changed the fortune of many gamblers.

With the meaningless touchdown, Clemson beat the spread and the game hit the over.

Don't bet on college football, kids.

In one of the more absurd endings to a college football game, Clemson beat Florida State 30-20 on the final play, breaking the hearts of many gamblers.

With Florida State down 24-20, they tried a multiple-lateral play from their own 33-yard line on the game's final snap. Not only did it not work, but they ended up losing 30 yards, fumbling the ball, and giving Clemson what seemed like a meaningless touchdown.

But it wasn't meaningless. The touchdown meant that people who bet on Florida State at +9.5 lost what looked like a winning wager in the blink of an eye. In addition, the score also pushed the total points to 50, making losers of anybody who had bet under 47 points.

Ouch.

Read the original article on Insider