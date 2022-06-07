One plug and done: EU to require common way to charge phones

FILE - European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton speaks during a media conference on a common charging solution for mobile phones at EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. European Union officials agreed Tuesday, June 7, 2022 on new rules requiring a uniform charging cord for smartphones and other devices, a move that would make life easier for consumers fed up with rummaging through a tangle of cables for the right one. (AP Photo/Thierry Monasse, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
KELVIN CHAN
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — European Union officials agreed Tuesday on new rules requiring a uniform charging cord for smartphones and other devices, a move that would make life easier for consumers fed up with rummaging through a tangle of cables for the right one.

EU negotiators said they inked a provisional agreement on a “single charging solution," part of a wider effort to make products sold in the 27-nation bloc more sustainable and cut down on electronic waste.

The new rules, which will take effect by fall 2024, mean EU consumers will only need to use a common USB Type-C cable for small and medium-sized rechargeable, portable electronic devices.

The devices covered include mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers.

Laptops also are covered, but manufacturers will have extra time to comply.

While many electronics makers have started adopting USB-C sockets into their devices, Apple has been one of the main holdouts.

Apple, which did not respond to a request for comment, has previously said it's concerned the rules would limit innovation and hurt consumers. The company's iPhones come with its own Lightning charging port, though newer models include cables that can be plugged into a USB-C socket.

The EU rules also outline standards for fast charging technology and give consumers the right to choose whether to buy new devices with or without a charger, which the EU estimates will save consumers 250 million euros ($266 million) a year.

Reducing electronic waste is another goal. The EU estimates disposed or unused chargers account for 11,000 metric tons of e-waste in Europe every year.

The EU spent more than a decade trying to cajole the electronics industry into adopting a common charging standard, an effort that whittled different charging plugs down to a handful until the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, forced the issue with draft legislation last September.

The European Parliament and European Council are expected to give formal approval to the agreement after the summer break.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Uvalde teacher calls local police ‘cowards’ for delay in response

    A teacher at the Uvalde, Texas elementary school that last month became the scene of a horrific mass shooting called local police “cowards” as law enforcement comes under increasing scrutiny over the amount of time that lapsed before officers confronted the shooter. “They’re cowards,” Arnulfo Reyes, a teacher at Robb Elementary School, told ABC News…

  • Winfrey picks Leila Mottley's 'Nightcrawling' for book club

    Oprah Winfrey has chosen 19-year-old Leila Mottley's “Nightcrawling,” a debut novel about a young Black woman from East Oakland and her battles with poverty, racism and the police, for next book club pick. A spokesperson for Winfrey said Mottley is the youngest author ever selected for Oprah’s Book Club, founded in 1996. “It brings me great joy to introduce readers to new authors, and this young poet Leila Mottley wrote a soul-searching portrait of survival and hope,” Winfrey said in a statement Tuesday.

  • Shelby County gets a lower property tax rate for 2023: $3.39

    Shelby County Commissioners passed the tax rate early Tuesday morning. The rate is slightly lower than the state's recertified rate of $3.39.

  • Putin demands Ukraine weakens defences to solve world food crisis - live updates

    HS2 scaled back further as £3bn link to Scotland quietly culled Glasgow Rangers, JD Sports and Elite found guilty of price fixing FTSE 100 dips 0.3pc as growth worries return Ben Wright: Britain's car industry is in an existential crisis – but don't blame Brexit Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • UK Boris Johnson's ups and downs: key events in his career

    During his tenure Johnson twice serves as the Conservative spokesman on business, innovation and skills while the party is out of government. 2016: Co-leader of the campaign to take Britain out of the European Union. This put Johnson in opposition to then-Prime Minister David Cameron, a fellow Conservative, who resigned after voters approved Brexit in a national referendum on June 23, 2016.

  • Palm Beach County may further fund research into lowering bail bonds

    Palm Beach County could soon allocate more funds to FSU to perform research and evaluation of the county's current pretrial release practices.

  • Here are the best little hole-in-the-wall places to eat in Texas, according to Yelp

    Grapevine and Keller tamale cafes and a Southlake sushi restaurant lead the local list of obscure favorites, including 14 restaurants near Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

  • 11 Money-Saving Tips I Learned About Living In New York City Thanks To TikTok

    Free merch, city views, and saving money? Count me in.View Entire Post ›

  • Goodyear to recall RV tires 19 years after last one was made

    Nineteen years after the last one was made, Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 recreational vehicle tires that the government says can fail and have killed or injured 95 people since 1998. Goodyear's G159 tires have been under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since December of 2017. The agency began investigating the tires more than five years ago after a judge ordered the release of Goodyear data that had been sealed under court orders and settlement agreements.

  • Stuck Brits scramble to get home after axed flights

    Many travellers are taking drastic action to get home after being stranded due to flight cancellations.

  • All phones must have the same charging plug, EU demands in major change

    Ruling will require Apple’s iPhone to be redesigned

  • Economic issues top the public's agenda: POLL

    As the midterm election approaches, most Americans say that the economy, inflation and rising gas prices are the most important issues in determining how they will vote for Congress this November, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. With inflation on the rise since last fall, Americans have been significantly affected by the rising cost of goods and services. In the poll, 80% of Americans say that inflation is also an extremely or very important factor in how they will vote and for gas prices, it is 74%.

  • Russia storms out as U.N. told food and rape being weaponized in Ukraine

    EU leader accuses Russia of "shameful acts… in a shameful war" as U.N. says its evaluating 124 reports of alleged conflict-related sexual violence.

  • Police release e-fit of boy who vanished from school science fair 12 years ago

    Case sparked largest criminal investigation in Oregon’s history but there have been no charges even after a decade

  • Here's everything Apple just announced at the WWDC 2022 keynote

    Apple is getting into buy now, pay later; Apple Pay Later will let you split an Apple Pay purchase over four payments with zero interest; Apple says it'll work anywhere Apple Pay works. Apple's big Maps overhaul is coming to a bunch of new places this year, including "France, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, Israel, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Palestinian Territories, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands."

  • Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

    Prime Day 2022 is coming. We’re staying on top of the best deals so you don’t have to.

  • Apple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. unveiled the most significant overhaul to its popular MacBook Air laptop in more than a decade, bringing a fresh design, new colors and a speedier M2 processor from its homegrown chip line. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Rem

  • Shoppers say they prefer this $14 electric toothbrush to $100 alternatives

    Most dentists will tell you that electric toothbrushes are the way to go for an optimal clean. Sometimes, they can be a little pricey ($100+). Thankfully, we’ve found an alternative that cleans just as well for less than $20.

  • Cardano Price Forecast: Can Vasil Hard Fork and Celebrity Addition Boost ADA?

    The upcoming, highly anticipated Vasil Hard Fork and the addition of celebrities within the NFT sphere could boost the value of ADA.

  • Apple Prepares to Challenge Facebook

    Is Apple ready to take the big leap into the metaverse? This alternative or virtual world in which we will interact with technological tools and augmented reality has become the new battleground for tech giants such as Microsoft , Google (Alphabet) and Facebook (Meta) , each of which is developing devices to mix the real world and the digital world. The Cupertino-based company, which revolutionized the phone in 2007 with the iPhone, could once again be about to unveil a technological tool that will change the way we approach the famous virtual world.