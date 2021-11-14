One in police custody, one injured in West Burlington shooting

WEST BURLINGTON — One person is in police custody following a shooting that occurred at 3:14 p.m. Sunday in West Burlington.

West Burlington Police Chief Jesse Logan said the victim was taken by ambulance to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to the shoulder at Pat Klein Park, 631 Swan St.

Logan was unsure about the victim's condition as of 4:20 p.m. Sunday. He said the victim is a "younger" male, but did not have their exact age available at the time.

Logan said one suspect has been detained. A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

This report will be updated as information becomes available.

