One of the possible killers of unarmed civilians in Bucha has been identified

Ukrainska Pravda - SATURDAY, 21 MAY 2022, 16:56

CHINGIZ ATANTAYEV IN BUCHA (LEFT) AND A PHOTO OF HIM FROM SOCIAL MEDIA (RIGHT).

Russian investigative journalists have identified one of the possible killers of unarmed civilians in Bucha.

Source : Russian media project Important Stories

Details: The investigators took surveillance camera footage that had been made available to the New York Times. This video recorded the execution of 9 unarmed men in Bucha by several Russian paratroopers at 144 Yablunska Street in Bucha.

Chingiz Atantaev in the frame of the video recording from the surveillance camera at 144 Yablunska Street, Bucha

PHOTO: NEW YORK TIMES

A face detection service has established that 37-year-old Russian serviceman Chingiz Atantaev was caught on this video.

Journalists have assembled his biographical details and have established that he was born in Magadan in the Far East, but has been living in Pskov [in the North-West of Russia] in recent years. It is there that the 104th and 234th assault regiments are stationed (military unit numbers 32515 and 74268 respectively).

The journalists involved in the investigation verified that Atantaev had signed into his Instagram and Vkontakte pages, as well as pages related to the army, weapons and martial arts.

Separately, journalists found a lawsuit against the Russian Ministry of Defence that Atantaev had lodged with a court in Pskov, in which he seeks to have his wife's minor daughter recognised as a "family member of someone liable for military service". The lawsuit was filed in order to improve their living conditions - to increase their living space.

Atantaev last visited his Vkontakte page on 12 April. The journalists working on the investigation called his wife, but she refused to discuss whether her husband might have been in Bucha or to provide his contact details.

She also said that the photos published in the New York Times were "fake" because her husband was "clean-shaven" in them, which supposedly contradicts the theory that he had been in Bucha for a long time.

