One-pot pumpkin and chickpea stew

Angela Hartnett
A throw-it-all-in dish that's ready to feed a crowd

This works well with butternut squash, or parsnip – any of the hearty, fleshy winter gourds and root veg in season at the moment.

It couldn't be easier to make – just throw everything in and leave it to cook.

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

  • 400g pumpkin, peeled, deseeded and diced
  • 1 red onion, finely sliced
  • 1 x 400g tin chickpeas, drained
  • 1 punnet of cherry tomatoes
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed and chopped
  • 1 tsp grated fresh ginger
  • Juice and zest of 1 orange
  • Pinch each of ground cumin, ground coriander and chilli flakes
  • 200ml plain yogurt, seasoned
  • Chopped coriander, to serve
  • Toasted pitta bread, to serve

METHOD

  1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/Gas 6.
  2. Add all the ingredients, except the yogurt, coriander and pitta, to a large ovenproof dish. Season and mix well.
  3. Place in the hot oven and cook for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the pumpkin is tender. Check halfway through cooking that it is not drying out – add a dash of water if so.
  4. Remove from the oven and scatter over the chopped coriander. Serve with the seasoned yogurt and toasted pitta bread.