One-pot pumpkin and chickpea stew

A throw-it-all-in dish that's ready to feed a crowd - No Unauthorized Use

This works well with butternut squash, or parsnip – any of the hearty, fleshy winter gourds and root veg in season at the moment.

It couldn't be easier to make – just throw everything in and leave it to cook.

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

400g pumpkin, peeled, deseeded and diced

1 red onion, finely sliced

1 x 400g tin chickpeas, drained

1 punnet of cherry tomatoes

1 garlic clove, crushed and chopped

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

Juice and zest of 1 orange

Pinch each of ground cumin, ground coriander and chilli flakes

200ml plain yogurt, seasoned

Chopped coriander, to serve

Toasted pitta bread, to serve

METHOD