One The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) insider reduced their stake by 59% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in The Progressive Corporation's (NYSE:PGR ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Progressive

The President of Personal Lines, Patrick Callahan, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$126 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$129. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 59% of Patrick Callahan's holding. Patrick Callahan was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Progressive Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Progressive insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$236m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Progressive Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Progressive insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Progressive. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Progressive.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

