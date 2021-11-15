One Pulaski jail escapee caught at Taco Bell in Warner Robins. 3 of 5 on the loose.

Two of the five men accused of breaking out of the Pulaski County jail after overpowering jailers late Friday were captured Sunday, but three of them — including two alleged killers — remained at large Monday morning, officials said.

The five men were said to have stolen a jailer’s Kia Sedona minivan shortly before midnight.

One of the alleged escapees, Tyres Montan Jackson, 27, was caught by police in nearby Warner Robins while he was going through a Taco Bell drive-thru on Sunday, said deputy U.S. Marshal John Edgar of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Edgar said a tip was called in after Edgar told someone at the fast food restaurant that he was one of the escapees.

Another of the alleged escapees, Lewis Wendell Evans III, 22, was caught shortly before midnight Sunday hiding in an outbuilding on someone’s property in Warner Robins, Edgar said.

Edgar declined to divulge further details of Evans’ capture.

Two of the three men still on the loose — Dennis Penix Jr., 28, and Tyree Wiliams Jr., 33 — had been in the Pulaski jail facing murder charges, Edgar said.

Edgar said the five men, including one still at large — Brandon Pooler, 24 — “all have extensive criminal histories,” though he did not elaborate.