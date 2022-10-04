One punch in a gas station parking lot kills man, Florida police say. Suspect arrested

A man died after a man he’d known for years punched him once in the face in a gas station parking lot, according to a Florida police department.

Detectives arrested the man accused of throwing the punch, identified as Rodolfo Regino Jr., 48, on Oct. 3, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Regino and the victim met at a Chevron gas station in Ruskin, about 20 miles south of Tampa, at around 6 p.m. on Sept. 27, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

“After talking in the parking lot, the suspect walked up to the victim and punched him one time in the face, causing him to fall backward onto the pavement,” authorities said. “The suspect walked to his car and drove away from the scene.”

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at a hospital. A medical examiner determined that he died by “blunt impact to the head.”

Regino later told investigators that he had known the victim for years and had “always had issues and fights with him in the past,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

Regino has faces several charges related to the incident, including manslaughter.

“It’s sad to see the loss of a person solely because emotions were not kept in check,” Chronister said in a statement.

