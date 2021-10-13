One Pure Foods Tasmania Limited (ASX:PFT) insider upped their stake by 1.7% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Pure Foods Tasmania Limited's (ASX:PFT ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Pure Foods Tasmania Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

Michael Cooper purchased 135.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$1.13. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Pure Foods Tasmania Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Pure Foods Tasmania insiders own about AU$6.3m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pure Foods Tasmania Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Pure Foods Tasmania insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Pure Foods Tasmania insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Pure Foods Tasmania (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

