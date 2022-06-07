One quits, another is fired, a third reassigned after students complain of mistreatment by St. Anthony Village High School staff

Two years after students in an online petition made allegations of sexual harassment and other student mistreatment by several St. Anthony Village High School staffers, one man has resigned, a second was fired and a third was removed from his old classroom.

Todd Niklaus, 52, was dean of students, transportation director and head football coach when the petition was posted in June 2020. Accused of crossing boundaries with female students and inappropriately enforcing the school dress code with certain girls, he resigned within days and later gave up his teaching license without a fight.

Niklaus also was arrested earlier this year after a woman accused him of raping her when she was a 15-year-old student, according to police reports, but Hennepin County prosecutors declined to file charges.

The student petition focused on Niklaus, but current and former students responded with concerns about other staff, as well.

A few accused 47-year-old teacher Michael Shafer of mistreating students in his choir classes.

District leaders placed him on administrative leave and tried to fire him, but an arbitrator reduced his punishment to a weeklong suspension. He’s still drawing his regular salary but the district has not let him back in the classroom.

Former students also lobbed accusations at Eddie Estrada, a student support services coordinator who resigned after the 2017-18 school year and went on to work in the St. Cloud Area School District. St. Anthony-New Brighton school district records show he’d been suspended without pay for two days in December 2015 for “inappropriate and unprofessional conversations of a sexual nature with a student.”

The St. Cloud district fired him a month after the 2020 petition was published.

“He was discharged for failing to disclose a significant disciplinary history with his former employer that would have impacted our hiring decision had it been disclosed as required in our application process,” Tracy Bowe, the St. Cloud district’s human resources director, said by email Friday.

NIKLAUS

Niklaus “went into ‘shock’ and ‘panic mode’” after the allegations surfaced in 2020, according to a report released Thursday by St. Anthony police describing an in-custody interview. Some of the students’ claims were untrue, he said, but he immediately resigned his position.

The state Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board last December revoked Niklaus’ teaching license for immoral character and conduct; he did not contest the revocation.

The board’s order cited the students’ allegations from summer 2020 that Niklaus “engaged in inappropriate behavior with students, including making sexually suggestive remarks to female students, crossing professional boundaries with students, and inappropriately targeting and engaging with female students for purported dress-code violations.”

It wasn’t the first time the district heard complaints about Niklaus’ behavior with female students.

In April 2016, the order says, Niklaus was given a written reprimand for engaging in “inappropriate physical contact with a female student.”

RAPE ACCUSATION

The most serious allegation against Niklaus came in January this year when, according to a police report, a rehabilitation counselor reported that an 18-year-old woman said during a therapy session that Niklaus had raped her when she was 15. The accuser later spoke to police and described in detail a violent rape she said took place in Niklaus’ office, where the two were meeting to discuss how another student had assaulted her.

When police arrested Niklaus a month later, he scoffed at the accusation and repeatedly denied even touching the girl. He suggested the accuser was upset with him for disqualifying her from playing sports because of her poor attendance at school.

Police spoke with two people about the allegation – a teacher and a friend of the alleged victim – who expressed concerns about the woman’s credibility.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office declined to charge Niklaus after reviewing the investigative materials, a spokeswoman for the office said.

Niklaus could not be reached for comment.

CHOIR TEACHER

The school district placed Shafer on administrative leave and opened an investigation after former students complained about the choir teacher in comments about the online petition. The school board in February 2021 moved to fire Shafer, but he took his case to an arbitrator who reduced his punishment to a seven-day, unpaid suspension.

According to the ruling by arbitrator Richard Beens, Shafer had a record of angry and aggressive behavior with students from several years earlier, but allegations of a sexual nature were “hearsay” and “adamantly denied” by the students thought to have been involved.

“I find that no intentional harm was done to any involved students,” Beens wrote.

Soon after the August 2021 ruling, the district reassigned Shafer as a “teacher on special assignment,” taking him out of the music room but maintaining his $64,985 salary.

At Shafer’s request, the arbitrator clarified that the district could not do that; Shafer was to be returned to the music room, where he’d taught choir and directed the chamber choir since 2004.

But in March, after Shafer filed a lawsuit against the district asking a judge to confirm the arbitration award, Hennepin County District Judge Susan Burke ruled in favor of the school district, finding that the arbitrator did not have the authority to prevent Shafer’s reassignment.

The judge’s order indicated Shafer still is pursuing a grievance under the teachers union’s collective bargaining agreement, claiming his reassignment constitutes “unauthorized discipline” and “prohibited reprisal.”

Shafer still has a valid teaching license. Shafer did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

NO CHARGES

The arbitration ruling notes that Superintendent Renee Corneille also received several emails complaining about Shafer’s behavior and interviewed some of his former students. She forwarded the information she gathered to St. Anthony police, who “found no probable cause to charge (Shafer) for any sexual acts with students,” the ruling said.

In response to a public records request, the police department on Thursday released one report involving Shafer, in which an 18-year-old woman claimed he had thrown a stapler at her head. Police stopped investigating because the woman wouldn’t cooperate; in any event, too much time had passed to prosecute Shafer.

Asked for Shafer’s discipline record, the district released two written reprimands. They show that in February 2015, Shafer physically moved a misbehaving student in the lunchroom by grabbing the student by the shoulder and shirt. A year later, he failed to show a “caring response” when he tried to get a crying student to participate in his class.

Both reprimands were signed by Corneille, who then was the high school principal. She declined to comment.

Mara H. Gottfried contributed to this report.

