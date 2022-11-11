One Raffles Infrastructure Holdings Limited (SGX:LUY) insider upped their stake in the previous year

Looking at Raffles Infrastructure Holdings Limited's (SGX:LUY ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Raffles Infrastructure Holdings

The insider Yuanita Tjia made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$1.2m worth of shares at a price of S$0.25 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than S$0.033 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Yuanita Tjia was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Raffles Infrastructure Holdings insiders own about S$765k worth of shares. That equates to 34% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Raffles Infrastructure Holdings Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Raffles Infrastructure Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Raffles Infrastructure Holdings.

