One Rakon Limited (NZSE:RAK) insider upped their stake by 47% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Rakon Limited's (NZSE:RAK ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Rakon Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

Lorraine Witten bought a total of 72.72k shares over the year at an average price of NZ$1.12. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Rakon insiders own 14% of the company, worth about NZ$50m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Rakon Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Rakon insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Rakon and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Rakon that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

