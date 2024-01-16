One of Ramzan Kadyrov’s soldiers unwittingly filmed his own “explosive” demobilization in Ukraine — video

One of Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov’s soldiers unwittingly filmed explosive footage of his own demobilization in Ukraine, according to footage released by Yury Butusov, a Ukrainian jouirnalist, on his Telegram on Jan. 15.

The video depicts the Kadyrovite filming a burning vehicle when an explosion occurs, likely from an ammunition detonation.

"The Kadyrovite’s desire to take a better TikTok video of his burning vehicle, which was hit by a Ukrainian drone, played an evil joke on him. But the content is really glorious!" Butusov wrote.

Earlier footage showed a group of Kadyrovites calmly smoking and carelessly hiding in a forest in the Kupyansk sector. They were easy targets for Ukrainian strike drones.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine