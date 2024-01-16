One of Ramzan Kadyrov’s soldiers unwittingly filmed his own “explosive” demobilization in Ukraine — video

The New Voice of Ukraine
·1 min read
Video of Chechnya Kadyrov soldier demobilization appears on Telegram
One of Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov’s soldiers unwittingly filmed explosive footage of his own demobilization in Ukraine, according to footage released by Yury Butusov, a Ukrainian jouirnalist, on his Telegram on Jan. 15.

The video depicts the Kadyrovite filming a burning vehicle when an explosion occurs, likely from an ammunition detonation.

"The Kadyrovite’s desire to take a better TikTok video of his burning vehicle, which was hit by a Ukrainian drone, played an evil joke on him. But the content is really glorious!" Butusov wrote.

Earlier footage showed a group of Kadyrovites calmly smoking and carelessly hiding in a forest in the Kupyansk sector. They were easy targets for Ukrainian strike drones.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

