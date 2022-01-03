One for the record books! Watch Trevor Lawrence set a Jaguars record with style

Trevor Lawrence bombed his way into the Jacksonville Jaguars record books Sunday at the New England Patriots.

The Jaguars were trailing 7-0 after Jacksonville native Mac Jones led the Patriots on a 13-play scoring drive that ended in a Damien Harris touchdown run. Not to be outdone, Lawrence answered back the following drive.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was coming off a nice 15-yard scramble on third-and-6 when he uncorked a 40-yard strike into the arms of wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. The pass landed perfectly over Jalen Mills and Myles Bryant with a third Patriots defender in the vicinity.

Takeaways: Jacksonville Jaguars unravel in 50-10 loss to New England Patriots

Gene Frenette: If only Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence had same situation as Patriots' Mac Jones

Trevor after the game: 'Not a good day for us' after lopsided 50-10 loss

The bomb was Lawrence's fifth 40-yard completion of the season. It also gave him the franchise record for passing yards by a rookie with 3,281 on the season. He broke Gardner Minshew's record of 3,271 set in 2019.

Lawrence already held the franchise completions record with 319 heading into Sunday's game.

Twitter reacts to Trevor Lawrence

The pass was exactly what Jaguars fans had been hoping to see all season. Here's what Jags reporters and national analysts had to say:

Story continues

That 40-yard deep ball from Trevor to Treadwell into double coverage was special throw and catch. Trevor released knowing he was taking big hit by Davin Godchaux. #Jaguars — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) January 2, 2022

For the Jaguars to have any chance, they are going to need more downfield shots like that 40-yard strike to Treadwell. — John Reid (@JohnReid64) January 2, 2022

he's just saying eff it and launching those throws https://t.co/REEuFMSJA8 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 2, 2022

This is the best throw I’ve seen Trevor Lawrence make all year. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/UgkEZiNeNk — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) January 2, 2022

Risky, risky throw, but put in a perfect spot. That is a No. 1 overall throw. https://t.co/jFTrXZ2x4W — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) January 2, 2022

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Trevor Lawrence breaks Jaguars rookie record