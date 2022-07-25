One RELX PLC (LON:REL) insider upped their stake in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in RELX PLC's (LON:REL ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

RELX Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director June Felix made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£86k worth of shares at a price of UK£20.93 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£23.58. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of RELX

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.1% of RELX shares, worth about UK£45m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At RELX Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in RELX and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing RELX. While conducting our analysis, we found that RELX has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

