One remains at large after Sacramento deputies arrest suspect in La Riviera double shooting

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested one man and are searching for another believed to be involved in a shooting that took place this month near an apartment complex in La Riviera.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 8:20 p.m. Dec. 1 on the 9200 block of Tuolumne Drive. There, they discovered a man and woman with gunshot wounds. The woman’s injuries were not considered life-threatening but the man was hospitalized with critical injuries.

A detective investigation determined both victims allegedly were shot by two subjects: Anthony Gibbs, 53, and another suspect whom law enforcement has not yet identified.

Gibbs was arrested and booked at Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, battery against a person causing bodily injury, discharge of a firearm in an inhabited dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon.

He was also being held on unrelated warrants; he is being held without bail. His next scheduled court appearance is Jan. 4.

The investigation remains ongoing, but anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115, the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers hotline at 916-443-4357, or anonymously at 916-874-8477.

Tips may also be left online at www.sacvalleycrimestoppers.com or at www.sacsheriff.com.