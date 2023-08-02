One Republican who voted to impeach Trump speaks out on his third indictment

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski was the first and only Republican lawmaker who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump to publicly speak out about his third indictment as of Wednesday morning.

Murkowski defended her decision to vote to impeach Trump in 2021 for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in a series of tweets posted shortly after the indictment was handed down Tuesday evening, saying that she voted based on "clear evidence that he attempted to overturn the 2020 election after losing it."

"Additional evidence presented since then, including by the January 6 Commission, has only reinforced that the former President played a key role in instigating the riots, resulting in physical violence and desecration of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021," she said.



Trump was indicted for a third time on Tuesday when federal prosecutors charged him with conspiring to seize a second term after losing the 2020 election.

Murkowski added that Trump "is innocent until proven guilty and will have his day in court" and encouraged people to read the indictment "to understand the very serious allegations being made in this case."

The Alaska Republican, who won reelection last year, was one of seven senators who voted to impeach Trump in 2021.



Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine, who voted to impeach and are still in office, didn’t release public statements by Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for Romney sent POLITICO a comment from the Utah senator: "My views on the former president’s actions surrounding January 6th are well known. As with all criminal defendants, he is entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence."

Others who voted to impeach but aren’t in office, including Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania also have not publicly commented.



Murkowski previously voted against impeaching Trump in 2020, instead calling his behavior “shameful and wrong.”

Trump was acquitted in the first impeachment trial after a push by House Democrats to investigate and impeach him for allegedly withholding U.S. military aid from Ukraine to pressure its leaders to investigate his Democratic rivals, including President Joe Biden. The impeachment articles also charged Trump with obstructing the House’s investigation into the matter.