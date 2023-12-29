One restaurant failed; bugs, pests seen at multiple places in Fort Worth inspections

One restaurant was closed and bugs and pests were observed at several restaurants in the latest Fort Worth health inspections, according to city data.

There were 191 inspections from Dec. 10 to Dec. 23.

Fort Worth inspection scores are based on a demerit system. When the demerit score exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations.

Taqueria Taxco Inc at 7850 Ederville Rd. received 20 demerits and was closed due to serious health violations including backed-up toilets. Inspectors also observed waste water and debris on the floor. Food was seen stored in black waste container bags.

Taqueria San Luis at 1200 Northwest 28th St. was the only restaurant that received over 30 demerits, receiving 32 demerits. The restaurant received 14 demerits in a follow-up inspection.

Multiple other restaurants received high demerit scores:

Kyushu Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi at 8933 Tehama Ridge Parkway, 27

Prima Pasta & Pizza at 6108 South Hulen St., 27

Mariscos Elwero Grill at 114 Sycamore School Rd., 26

Taqueria A Toda Maye at 4500 East Lancaster Av., 26

Blue 32 Sports Bar & Grill at 1201 Longhorn Rd., 25

Wicked Butcher at 512 Main St., 25

The Point On Lake Worth was told a citation would be issued if violations were repeated. The restaurant was ordered to increase pest control services to address a reoccurring spider issue.

Inspectors observed dead insects, rodents, and other pests that had not been removed from Taqueria J B Junior’s at 1426 Northwest 25th St.

Roaches were also observed at:

Palios Pizza Cafe Of Cityview at 4855 Bryant Irvin Rd., 18

Aladdin Mediterranean Cafe at 9500 Ray White Rd., 15

Torito Restaurant at 4200 South Freeway, 15

Rocket Roosters at 7709 Camp Bowie West Blvd., 9

Flies and gnats were observed at:

Kyushu Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi at 8933 Tehama Ridge Parkway, 27

Taqueria A Toda Maye at 4500 East Lancaster Av., 26

Bethesda Gardens Assisted Living at 5417 Altamesa Blvd., 24

Maestro Tacos at 3011 Bledsoe St., 24

Sammie BBQ at 3801 East Belknap St., 23

La Rancherita Restaurant at 328 West Bolt St., 18

Del Frisco’s Grille at 154 East 3rd St., 15

Mod Pizza at 3101 Heritage Trace Parkway, 15

MarbellaFP at 3910 Hemphill Street, 14

Rio Nazas Restaurant at 3220 Mitchell Blvd., 12

Everman Shell at 8654 South Freeway, 11

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for Dec. 10th - Dec. 23rd, 2023. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.