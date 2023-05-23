One restaurant gets bad score, none closed in latest Tarrant County health inspections

One restaurant received a high demerit score, but no restaurants were closed in the latest Tarrant County health inspections, according to city data.

There were 147 inspections from April 30 to May 13.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills.

Ashims Mediterranean Buffet at 721 Keller Parkway received 32 demerits, the only restaurant to receive over 29 demerits. The restaurants received demerits for not having food handler certifications available on site, the restaurant was improperly thawing food, and the dishwasher did not provide adequate hot water to be used as a sanitizer, among other violations.

Scores are based on a demerit system. Restaurants receiving more than 29 demerits require a follow-up inspection.

Ashims Mediterranean Buffet received a score of 18 in its followup inspection.

Two other restaurants had follow-up inspections:

Totally Tea at 736 West Pipeline Road in Hurst, 19

Stop N Save at 5001 River Oaks Blvd., 1

Kennedale High School at 901 Wildcat Way received two demerits. Inspectors observed a water bug in a mop sink and a beetle on the floor next to coolers. The school was told the district’s pest control needs to be notified to service the concession stand.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for April 30th - May 13th, 2023. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.