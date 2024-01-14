One restaurant gets high demerit score, bugs seen at 5 places in Tarrant County inspections

One restaurant received a high demerit score, and roaches and flies were seen in five restaurants in the latest Tarrant County inspections, according to city data.

There were 255 inspections from Dec. 17 to Dec. 30. No restaurants were closed due to a bad inspection score.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required.

No restaurants failed their inspections.

Mulan Japanese Kitchen at 6548 Lake Worth Blvd. in Lake Worth received 36 demerits, the only restaurant to score over 29.

Cowtown Mart at 5509 Azle Ave. in Sansom Park received 29 demerits.

Five restaurants had follow-up inspections:

Circle K at 429 Bedford Rd. in Bedford, 0

Lynns Saloon at 1037 Southeast Parkway in Azle, 0

Mulan Japanese Kitchen at 6548 Lake Worth Blvd. in Lake Worth, 3

Plum Market at A08 DFW Airport, 0

Roaches were seen at Taco Bueno at 6350 Lake Worth Blvd. in Lake Worth, and flies and gnats were observed at:

Rosas Cafe at 6050 Hawrylak St. in Lake Worth, 26

Braums at 861 West Pipeline Rd. in Hurst, 16

Whataburger at DFW Airport, 7

Einstein Brothers Bagels at 751 Keller Parkway in Keller, 6

Benbrook Nursing Habilitation at 1000 McKinley St. in Benbrook, 5

