One restaurant had five violations: Ada County food service inspections Dec. 26, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Best Western Northwest Lodge, 6989 S. Federal Way, Boise
2*
Flatbread Community Oven, 6700 N. Linder Road, STE 192, Meridian
22*
Hilton Garden Inn Boise, 348 S. 13th St., Boise
16*
Owyhee Tavern, 1109 Main St., Boise
10*, 20*
Pizza Twist, 1505 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
23*
Red Lion Boise Downtowner, 1800 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
10*
Rooster’s Tavern on The Green, 4200 W. Talamore Blvd., Meridian
22*
Sushi Joy Asian Cuisine, 2275 W. Main St., Boise
16*, 22*
Taj Mahal, 150 N. 8th St., Ste 222, Boise
2*, 15*, 16*, 20*, 23*
Taplin Food Services, 1142 Cow Horse Drive, Kuna
2
Tepanyaki Japanese Steak House, 2197 N. Garden St., Boise
16*
Yen Ching Restaurant, 305 N. 9th St., Boise
10*, 15*, 22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Barbacoa Restaurant, 276 Bobwhite Court, Boise
Big K BBQ, 2023 Special Events — 1 Day Single, Boise
Coa de Jima, 615 Main St., Boise
Duster’s, 7072 S. Eisenman Road, Boise
Flatbread Community Oven, 3139 S. Bown Way, Boise
Grubz N’ Grindz, 5891 N. Streamline, Garden City
Juniper, 211 N. 8th St., Boise
Knitting Factory Concert House, 416 S. 9th St., Boise
Leku Ona, 117 S. 6th St., Boise
Lock Stock and Barrel, 1100 W. Jefferson St., Boise
Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders, 6564 S. Federal Way, Boise
Matador Restaurant, 215 N. 8th St., Boise
Modern Hotel, 1314 W. Grove St., Boise
Mythic Mead, 5111 Alworth St., Suite A, Garden City
Naked Mixers, 206 E. 37th St., Unit 4, Garden City
Nazca Coffee, 6360 N. Saguaro Hills, Suite 100, Meridian
Open Table Boise LLC, 309 E. 37th St., Garden City
Paddock Lounge, 1135 N. Hickory Ave., Suite 100, Meridian
Petite 4, 4 N. Latah St., Boise
Pho Nouveau, 780 W. Idaho St., Suite 4, Boise
Spitfire Tacos, 231 E. State St., Eagle
Sushi Shack, 3724 S. Ecker Road, Boise
Tony’s Pizzaria Teatro, 105 Capitol Blvd., Boise
UpCountry Gourmet Products, 5169 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Western Social, 610 W. Idaho St., Boise