One restaurant had five violations: Ada County food service inspections Dec. 26, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Best Western Northwest Lodge, 6989 S. Federal Way, Boise

2*

Flatbread Community Oven, 6700 N. Linder Road, STE 192, Meridian

22*

Hilton Garden Inn Boise, 348 S. 13th St., Boise

16*

Owyhee Tavern, 1109 Main St., Boise

10*, 20*

Pizza Twist, 1505 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

23*

Red Lion Boise Downtowner, 1800 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

10*

Rooster’s Tavern on The Green, 4200 W. Talamore Blvd., Meridian

22*

Sushi Joy Asian Cuisine, 2275 W. Main St., Boise

16*, 22*

Taj Mahal, 150 N. 8th St., Ste 222, Boise

2*, 15*, 16*, 20*, 23*

Taplin Food Services, 1142 Cow Horse Drive, Kuna

2

Tepanyaki Japanese Steak House, 2197 N. Garden St., Boise

16*

Yen Ching Restaurant, 305 N. 9th St., Boise

10*, 15*, 22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Barbacoa Restaurant, 276 Bobwhite Court, Boise

Big K BBQ, 2023 Special Events — 1 Day Single, Boise

Coa de Jima, 615 Main St., Boise

Duster’s, 7072 S. Eisenman Road, Boise

Flatbread Community Oven, 3139 S. Bown Way, Boise

Grubz N’ Grindz, 5891 N. Streamline, Garden City

Juniper, 211 N. 8th St., Boise

Knitting Factory Concert House, 416 S. 9th St., Boise

Leku Ona, 117 S. 6th St., Boise

Lock Stock and Barrel, 1100 W. Jefferson St., Boise

Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders, 6564 S. Federal Way, Boise

Matador Restaurant, 215 N. 8th St., Boise

Modern Hotel, 1314 W. Grove St., Boise

Mythic Mead, 5111 Alworth St., Suite A, Garden City

Naked Mixers, 206 E. 37th St., Unit 4, Garden City

Nazca Coffee, 6360 N. Saguaro Hills, Suite 100, Meridian

Open Table Boise LLC, 309 E. 37th St., Garden City

Paddock Lounge, 1135 N. Hickory Ave., Suite 100, Meridian

Petite 4, 4 N. Latah St., Boise

Pho Nouveau, 780 W. Idaho St., Suite 4, Boise

Spitfire Tacos, 231 E. State St., Eagle

Sushi Shack, 3724 S. Ecker Road, Boise

Tony’s Pizzaria Teatro, 105 Capitol Blvd., Boise

UpCountry Gourmet Products, 5169 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Western Social, 610 W. Idaho St., Boise

