One restaurant had four violations: Ada County food service inspections Nov. 14-20, 2023

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise

10*

Albertsons — deli, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise

2*

Albertsons — fish, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise

2*

Albertsons — meat, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise

2*

Broken Yolk Cafe, 3110 W. Quintale Blvd., Suite 110, Meridian

6*, 9*, 10*, 22*

Café Olé, 210 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

23*

Giggy D’s, 6252 N. Linder Road, Suite 100, Meridian

9*, 16*, 22*

Hacienda Tenampa, 7802 Spectrum St., Boise

6*, 10*, 15*

Hills Kitchen Idaho LLC, 10697 W. Ustick Road, Boise

16*

Honey Baked Ham, 992 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

16*

Hugo’s Deli, 6233 N. Linder Road, Suite 140, Meridian

22*

Lean Feast, 2830 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

25*

Magnificent Garden Restaurant, 980 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

23*

Off Broadway Deli, 3369 Federal Way, Boise

22*

Royal Coffee Mobile, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian

10*

Shankaron Market, 4870 W. Emerald St., Boise

16*, 23*

Stinker Store, 4744 N. Eagle Road, Boise

16*, 21*

Stinker Store, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise

10*, 16*

Tango’s Subs and Empanadas, 701 N. Orchard St., Boise

22*

Taste of Persia LLC, 10386 W. Ustick Road, Boise

2*

The Lift, 4091 W. State St., Boise

2 , 10*

The Local, 5616 W. State St., Boise

21*, 22*

Treasure Valley Coffee Roastere, 11875 W. President Drive, Boise

22*

Your Kitchen LLC, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

15*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

AFC Sushi at St. Luke’s Plaza Cafe, 720 E. Park Blvd., Boise

Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 5100 W. Overland Road, Boise

Albertsons — bakery, grocery, produce, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Albertsons — Starbucks, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 1460 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Arby’s, 989 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Aunty Sue’s Kitchen, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Beacon Light Chevron, 12795 Idaho 55, Boise

Beacon Light Subway, 12795 Idaho 55, Boise

Best Western Plus Meridian, 1019 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

Biggby Store, 4744 N. Park Crossing Ave., Meridian

Boise Gun Club, 2350 E. Kuna Mora Road, Kuna

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, 1378 N. Meridian Road 110, Kuna

Carino’s Italian, 3551 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Chip Cookies, 3540 E. Longwing Lane, Suite J100, Meridian

Cobby’s II, 4348 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Del Taco, 3101 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian

Domino’s, 10580 W. State St., Star

Dutch Bros Coffee, 5072 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Dutch Bros Coffee, 3377 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

Eagle High School — baseball concessions, 574 N. Park Lane, Eagle

Fiiz Drinks, 1245 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

Forerunner Cafe Mobile Espresso and Deli, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Foy’s Franks, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise

Fred Meyer — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise

Fred Meyer — Starbucks, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

Freedom Bagel Bakery Mobile, 2847 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian

Frontier Club / Roosevelt, 116 Broadway Ave., Meridian

Giggy D’s, 1505 S. Eagle Road, Suite 190, Meridian

Griddle, 2310 E. Overland Road, Suite 130, Meridian

Hampton Inn and Suites, 875 S. Allen St., Meridian

Hilton Garden Inn, 145 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle

Hook and Reel, 1510 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Hot Eric Honey, 2023 Special Events — Multiple, Boise

Idaho Pizza Company, 331 Avenue E, Kuna

Jack in the Box, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 6400 W. State St., Boise

Jefferson Elementary School, 200 S. Latah St., Boise

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1378 N. Meridian Road 120, Kuna

Koelsch Elementary School, 2015 N. Curtis Road, Boise

La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 110, Meridian

Lindy’s, 12249 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

Mad Swede Brewing, 2772 S. Cole Road, Suite 140, Boise

Maverik, 3202 W. Ustick Road, Meridian

Maverik, 12095 W. Ustick Road, Boise

McDonald’s, 195 E. Central Drive, Meridian

MEP Meals, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Meridian Lodge 47 AF and AM of Idaho, 800 E. 2nd St., Meridian

Monroe Elementary School, 3615 W. Cassia St., Boise

Nekter Juice Bar, 2970 N. Eagle Road, Suite 103, Meridian

Owyhee Elementary School, 3434 W. Pasadena Drive, Boise

Pizza Forge, 2772 S. Cole Road, Suite 140, Boise

Pizza Hut, 3367 S. Federal Way, Boise

Push and Pour, 214 E. 34th St., Garden City

Quality Inn and Suites, 1575 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

Red Lobster, 550 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, 1475 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Rudy’s Pub and Grill, 2310 E. Overland Road, Meridian

Sacred Heart School, 3901 W. Cassia St., Boise

Sea State Coffee, 120 E. 38th St., Suite 105, Garden City

Shanaz Catering, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Shari’s Restaurant, 895 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

Smokin’ Hot Deals, 620 S. Vista Ave., Boise

South Junior High School, 3101 W. Cassia St., Boise

South YMCA — St. Luke’s Lifestyle Med Dept, 5155 S. Hillsdale Ave., Meridian

Starbucks Coffee, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Starbucks Coffee, 4879 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian

Sushi Bros, 7623 Cambridge Drive, Boise

Taco Bell, 1420 Broadway Ave., Boise

Target Store, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise

The Human Bean, 3285 Nelis Drive, Meridian

Thunder Mountain Catering kitchen 1 and 2, 6432 W. Gowen Road, Boise

Treasure Valley Coffee Inc, 11875 President Drive, Boise

Treasure Valley Vending, 11771 W. President Drive, Boise

TV Coffee-Rainwater Refresher, 11875 President Drive, Boise

Vine LLC Wine Shop and Lounge, 1320 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise

Voodoo Brewing, 9931 W. Cable Car St., Boise

