One restaurant had four violations: Ada County food service inspections Nov. 14-20, 2023

TechCrunch

Around a year ago, TechCrunch wrote about a little-known company developing AI-accelerating chips to face off against hardware from titans of industry -- e.g. The VentureTech Alliance, the strategic VC associated with semiconductor giant TSMC, participated in the round with RTX Ventures, ACVC Partners, Anzu Partners, S5V, Alley Corp, Scout and Silicon Catalyst Angels. Bringing EnCharge's total raised to $45 million, the new capital will be put toward growing the company's team of 50 employees across the U.S., Canada and Germany and bolstering the development of EnCharge's AI chips and "full stack" AI solutions, according to co-founder and CEO Naveen Verma.