One restaurant had four violations: Ada County food service inspections Nov. 14-20, 2023
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
10*
Albertsons — deli, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
2*
Albertsons — fish, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
2*
Albertsons — meat, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
2*
Broken Yolk Cafe, 3110 W. Quintale Blvd., Suite 110, Meridian
6*, 9*, 10*, 22*
Café Olé, 210 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
23*
Giggy D’s, 6252 N. Linder Road, Suite 100, Meridian
9*, 16*, 22*
Hacienda Tenampa, 7802 Spectrum St., Boise
6*, 10*, 15*
Hills Kitchen Idaho LLC, 10697 W. Ustick Road, Boise
16*
Honey Baked Ham, 992 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
16*
Hugo’s Deli, 6233 N. Linder Road, Suite 140, Meridian
22*
Lean Feast, 2830 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
25*
Magnificent Garden Restaurant, 980 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
23*
Off Broadway Deli, 3369 Federal Way, Boise
22*
Royal Coffee Mobile, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian
10*
Shankaron Market, 4870 W. Emerald St., Boise
16*, 23*
Stinker Store, 4744 N. Eagle Road, Boise
16*, 21*
Stinker Store, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise
10*, 16*
Tango’s Subs and Empanadas, 701 N. Orchard St., Boise
22*
Taste of Persia LLC, 10386 W. Ustick Road, Boise
2*
The Lift, 4091 W. State St., Boise
2 , 10*
The Local, 5616 W. State St., Boise
21*, 22*
Treasure Valley Coffee Roastere, 11875 W. President Drive, Boise
22*
Your Kitchen LLC, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
15*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
AFC Sushi at St. Luke’s Plaza Cafe, 720 E. Park Blvd., Boise
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 5100 W. Overland Road, Boise
Albertsons — bakery, grocery, produce, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Albertsons — Starbucks, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 1460 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Arby’s, 989 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Aunty Sue’s Kitchen, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Beacon Light Chevron, 12795 Idaho 55, Boise
Beacon Light Subway, 12795 Idaho 55, Boise
Best Western Plus Meridian, 1019 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
Biggby Store, 4744 N. Park Crossing Ave., Meridian
Boise Gun Club, 2350 E. Kuna Mora Road, Kuna
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, 1378 N. Meridian Road 110, Kuna
Carino’s Italian, 3551 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Chip Cookies, 3540 E. Longwing Lane, Suite J100, Meridian
Cobby’s II, 4348 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Del Taco, 3101 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian
Domino’s, 10580 W. State St., Star
Dutch Bros Coffee, 5072 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Dutch Bros Coffee, 3377 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Eagle High School — baseball concessions, 574 N. Park Lane, Eagle
Fiiz Drinks, 1245 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Forerunner Cafe Mobile Espresso and Deli, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Foy’s Franks, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise
Fred Meyer — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise
Fred Meyer — Starbucks, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Freedom Bagel Bakery Mobile, 2847 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Frontier Club / Roosevelt, 116 Broadway Ave., Meridian
Giggy D’s, 1505 S. Eagle Road, Suite 190, Meridian
Griddle, 2310 E. Overland Road, Suite 130, Meridian
Hampton Inn and Suites, 875 S. Allen St., Meridian
Hilton Garden Inn, 145 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle
Hook and Reel, 1510 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Hot Eric Honey, 2023 Special Events — Multiple, Boise
Idaho Pizza Company, 331 Avenue E, Kuna
Jack in the Box, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 6400 W. State St., Boise
Jefferson Elementary School, 200 S. Latah St., Boise
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1378 N. Meridian Road 120, Kuna
Koelsch Elementary School, 2015 N. Curtis Road, Boise
La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 110, Meridian
Lindy’s, 12249 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
Mad Swede Brewing, 2772 S. Cole Road, Suite 140, Boise
Maverik, 3202 W. Ustick Road, Meridian
Maverik, 12095 W. Ustick Road, Boise
McDonald’s, 195 E. Central Drive, Meridian
MEP Meals, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Meridian Lodge 47 AF and AM of Idaho, 800 E. 2nd St., Meridian
Monroe Elementary School, 3615 W. Cassia St., Boise
Nekter Juice Bar, 2970 N. Eagle Road, Suite 103, Meridian
Owyhee Elementary School, 3434 W. Pasadena Drive, Boise
Pizza Forge, 2772 S. Cole Road, Suite 140, Boise
Pizza Hut, 3367 S. Federal Way, Boise
Push and Pour, 214 E. 34th St., Garden City
Quality Inn and Suites, 1575 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
Red Lobster, 550 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, 1475 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Rudy’s Pub and Grill, 2310 E. Overland Road, Meridian
Sacred Heart School, 3901 W. Cassia St., Boise
Sea State Coffee, 120 E. 38th St., Suite 105, Garden City
Shanaz Catering, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Shari’s Restaurant, 895 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
Smokin’ Hot Deals, 620 S. Vista Ave., Boise
South Junior High School, 3101 W. Cassia St., Boise
South YMCA — St. Luke’s Lifestyle Med Dept, 5155 S. Hillsdale Ave., Meridian
Starbucks Coffee, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Starbucks Coffee, 4879 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
Sushi Bros, 7623 Cambridge Drive, Boise
Taco Bell, 1420 Broadway Ave., Boise
Target Store, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise
The Human Bean, 3285 Nelis Drive, Meridian
Thunder Mountain Catering kitchen 1 and 2, 6432 W. Gowen Road, Boise
Treasure Valley Coffee Inc, 11875 President Drive, Boise
Treasure Valley Vending, 11771 W. President Drive, Boise
TV Coffee-Rainwater Refresher, 11875 President Drive, Boise
Vine LLC Wine Shop and Lounge, 1320 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise
Voodoo Brewing, 9931 W. Cable Car St., Boise