One restaurant had four violations: Ada County food service inspections Nov. 21-27, 2023

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Arby’s, 3500 S. Findley Ave., Boise 2* Babylon Market, 1534 S. Vista Ave., Boise 10*, 11* Baguette Deli, 5204 W. Franklin Road, Boise 2*, 10* Caci Wood-Fired Sicilian Grill, 1592 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 100, Eagle 10*, 16* Café Zupas, 133 Broadway Ave., Boise 10*, 16* Carniceria Coalcoman, 5234 W. Fairview Ave., Boise 10* Chateau de Boise, 7250 Poplar St., Boise 2* Cross Grain Brewhouse, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise 16* Diverse African Raw Food, 3375 N. Five Mile Rd, Boise 11* Dong Khanh, 2137 Broadway Ave., Boise 2*, 23* Idaho Capital Asian Market, 3107 N. Cole Road, Boise 10*, 15*, 16* Izumi Japanese Restaurant, 1592 E. Riverside Drive 120, Eagle 10*, 15*, 23* Krung Thai Restaurant, 7107 W. State St., Garden City 14*, 15*, 16*, 23* La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 3319 N. Eagle Road, Suite 115, Meridian 28* New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 4624 W. State St., Boise 15*, 16 Panda Express, 6675 N. Glenwood St., Garden City 8* Papa John’s, 3379 N. Five Mile Road, Boise 2 Pojo’s, 7736 W. Fairview Ave., Boise 16* River City Coffee, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise 16* Sam’s Place, 3395 N. Five Mile Road, Boise 2 Stinker Store, 10677 W. Ustick Road, Boise 15* Sunrise Cafe Fairview, 6767 W. Fairview Ave., Boise 16* Sweet Sensations Donuts and Boba, 924 S. Vista Ave., Boise 16* Twisted Sugar, 10804 W. Fairview Ave., Suite 105, Boise 16* Village Pub, 9936 W. Fairview Ave., Boise 2, 10* Walgreens, 4850 N. Linder Road, Meridian 22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 1650 W. State St., Boise Albertsons — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1650 W. State St., Boise Backstage Bistro and Village Cinema, 3711 Longwing Lane, Meridian Bacquet’s Restaurant, 1117 E. Winding Creek Drive, Suite 150, Eagle Bardenay, 610 W. Grove St., Boise BBQ4Life, 930 S. Vista Ave., Boise Big Fry, 1560 W. Hisel St., Boise Black Bear Diner, 7530 W. State St., Boise Blaze Pizza, 4363 W. Gray Fox St., Unit 115, Eagle Boise Thai Noodle House, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite C, Boise Chipotle Mexican Grill, 7610 W. State St., Boise Crave Kitchen and Bar, 165 E. Colchester Drive, Eagle Cross Grain on the Go, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise CVS Pharmacy, 7402 W. Fairview Ave., Boise Don and Charly’s, 103 N. 10th St., Boise Eight Thirty Common, 830 N. Main St., Suite 120, Meridian Einstein Bros. Bagels, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise Emmeli’s Cake, 1545 S. Hervey St., Boise Extra Mile, 107 S. Broadway Ave., Boise Golden Corral, 8460 W. Emerald St., Boise Goodwood Barbecue Company, 1140 N. Eagle Road, Meridian Great Wall Restaurant, 10398 W. Overland Road, Boise Happy Teriyaki, 2310 E. Overland Road, Suite 100, Meridian Houston TX Hot Chicken, 1184 S. Silverstone Way, Ste 130, Meridian Jacksons Food Stores, 4400 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise Jersey Mike’s Subs, 7166 W. Fairview Ave., Boise Jimmy John’s, 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise La Ranchera Market, 8017 W. Fairview Ave., Boise Meridian Boys and Girls Club, 911 N. Meridian Road, Meridian Negranti Creamery, 777 W. Main St., Suite 115, Boise Papa Murphy’s, 1738 W. State St., Boise Pilot Travel Center, 3353 S. Federal Way, Boise Porterhouse, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Ste 190, Eagle R&R BBQ, 3680 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 110, Meridian RC Willey Home Furnishings, 3301 E. Lanark St., Meridian Rite Aid, 10600 W. Fairview Ave., Boise Rush Bowls, 1774 W. State St., Boise Smashburger, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill, 127 E. State St., Eagle Starbucks Coffee, 536 Meridian Road, Meridian Stella’s Ice Cream, 100 N. 8th St., Boise Subway, 1106 W. State St., Boise Tavolata, 524 W. Grove St., Boise The Chocolat Bar, 805 W. Bannock St., Boise The Mylk Box, 12646 W. Fairview Ave., Boise Treasure Valley Hospital, 8800 W. Emerald St., Boise Vibra Hospital of Boise, 6651 W. Franklin Road, Boise Village Cinema concessions, 3711 Longwing Lane, Meridian Walgreens, 3263 N. Eagle Road, Meridian WO27 Snowfox, 3032 E. State St., Eagle