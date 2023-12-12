One restaurant had four violations: Ada County food service inspections Nov. 21-27, 2023

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Arby’s, 3500 S. Findley Ave., Boise

2*

Babylon Market, 1534 S. Vista Ave., Boise

10*, 11*

Baguette Deli, 5204 W. Franklin Road, Boise

2*, 10*

Caci Wood-Fired Sicilian Grill, 1592 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 100, Eagle

10*, 16*

Café Zupas, 133 Broadway Ave., Boise

10*, 16*

Carniceria Coalcoman, 5234 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

10*

Chateau de Boise, 7250 Poplar St., Boise

2*

Cross Grain Brewhouse, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise

16*

Diverse African Raw Food, 3375 N. Five Mile Rd, Boise

11*

Dong Khanh, 2137 Broadway Ave., Boise

2*, 23*

Idaho Capital Asian Market, 3107 N. Cole Road, Boise

10*, 15*, 16*

Izumi Japanese Restaurant, 1592 E. Riverside Drive 120, Eagle

10*, 15*, 23*

Krung Thai Restaurant, 7107 W. State St., Garden City

14*, 15*, 16*, 23*

La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 3319 N. Eagle Road, Suite 115, Meridian

28*

New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 4624 W. State St., Boise

15*, 16

Panda Express, 6675 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

8*

Papa John’s, 3379 N. Five Mile Road, Boise

2

Pojo’s, 7736 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

16*

River City Coffee, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise

16*

Sam’s Place, 3395 N. Five Mile Road, Boise

2

Stinker Store, 10677 W. Ustick Road, Boise

15*

Sunrise Cafe Fairview, 6767 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

16*

Sweet Sensations Donuts and Boba, 924 S. Vista Ave., Boise

16*

Twisted Sugar, 10804 W. Fairview Ave., Suite 105, Boise

16*

Village Pub, 9936 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

2, 10*

Walgreens, 4850 N. Linder Road, Meridian

22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 1650 W. State St., Boise

Albertsons — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1650 W. State St., Boise

Backstage Bistro and Village Cinema, 3711 Longwing Lane, Meridian

Bacquet’s Restaurant, 1117 E. Winding Creek Drive, Suite 150, Eagle

Bardenay, 610 W. Grove St., Boise

BBQ4Life, 930 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Big Fry, 1560 W. Hisel St., Boise

Black Bear Diner, 7530 W. State St., Boise

Blaze Pizza, 4363 W. Gray Fox St., Unit 115, Eagle

Boise Thai Noodle House, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite C, Boise

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 7610 W. State St., Boise

Crave Kitchen and Bar, 165 E. Colchester Drive, Eagle

Cross Grain on the Go, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise

CVS Pharmacy, 7402 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Don and Charly’s, 103 N. 10th St., Boise

Eight Thirty Common, 830 N. Main St., Suite 120, Meridian

Einstein Bros. Bagels, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise

Emmeli’s Cake, 1545 S. Hervey St., Boise

Extra Mile, 107 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Golden Corral, 8460 W. Emerald St., Boise

Goodwood Barbecue Company, 1140 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Great Wall Restaurant, 10398 W. Overland Road, Boise

Happy Teriyaki, 2310 E. Overland Road, Suite 100, Meridian

Houston TX Hot Chicken, 1184 S. Silverstone Way, Ste 130, Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores, 4400 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 7166 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Jimmy John’s, 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

La Ranchera Market, 8017 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Meridian Boys and Girls Club, 911 N. Meridian Road, Meridian

Negranti Creamery, 777 W. Main St., Suite 115, Boise

Papa Murphy’s, 1738 W. State St., Boise

Pilot Travel Center, 3353 S. Federal Way, Boise

Porterhouse, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Ste 190, Eagle

R&R BBQ, 3680 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 110, Meridian

RC Willey Home Furnishings, 3301 E. Lanark St., Meridian

Rite Aid, 10600 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Rush Bowls, 1774 W. State St., Boise

Smashburger, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise

Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill, 127 E. State St., Eagle

Starbucks Coffee, 536 Meridian Road, Meridian

Stella’s Ice Cream, 100 N. 8th St., Boise

Subway, 1106 W. State St., Boise

Tavolata, 524 W. Grove St., Boise

The Chocolat Bar, 805 W. Bannock St., Boise

The Mylk Box, 12646 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Treasure Valley Hospital, 8800 W. Emerald St., Boise

Vibra Hospital of Boise, 6651 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Village Cinema concessions, 3711 Longwing Lane, Meridian

Walgreens, 3263 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

WO27 Snowfox, 3032 E. State St., Eagle

