One restaurant had four violations: Ada County food service inspections Nov. 21-27, 2023
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Arby’s, 3500 S. Findley Ave., Boise
2*
Babylon Market, 1534 S. Vista Ave., Boise
10*, 11*
Baguette Deli, 5204 W. Franklin Road, Boise
2*, 10*
Caci Wood-Fired Sicilian Grill, 1592 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 100, Eagle
10*, 16*
Café Zupas, 133 Broadway Ave., Boise
10*, 16*
Carniceria Coalcoman, 5234 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
10*
Chateau de Boise, 7250 Poplar St., Boise
2*
Cross Grain Brewhouse, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise
16*
Diverse African Raw Food, 3375 N. Five Mile Rd, Boise
11*
Dong Khanh, 2137 Broadway Ave., Boise
2*, 23*
Idaho Capital Asian Market, 3107 N. Cole Road, Boise
10*, 15*, 16*
Izumi Japanese Restaurant, 1592 E. Riverside Drive 120, Eagle
10*, 15*, 23*
Krung Thai Restaurant, 7107 W. State St., Garden City
14*, 15*, 16*, 23*
La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 3319 N. Eagle Road, Suite 115, Meridian
28*
New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 4624 W. State St., Boise
15*, 16
Panda Express, 6675 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
8*
Papa John’s, 3379 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
2
Pojo’s, 7736 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
16*
River City Coffee, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise
16*
Sam’s Place, 3395 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
2
Stinker Store, 10677 W. Ustick Road, Boise
15*
Sunrise Cafe Fairview, 6767 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
16*
Sweet Sensations Donuts and Boba, 924 S. Vista Ave., Boise
16*
Twisted Sugar, 10804 W. Fairview Ave., Suite 105, Boise
16*
Village Pub, 9936 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
2, 10*
Walgreens, 4850 N. Linder Road, Meridian
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 1650 W. State St., Boise
Albertsons — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1650 W. State St., Boise
Backstage Bistro and Village Cinema, 3711 Longwing Lane, Meridian
Bacquet’s Restaurant, 1117 E. Winding Creek Drive, Suite 150, Eagle
Bardenay, 610 W. Grove St., Boise
BBQ4Life, 930 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Big Fry, 1560 W. Hisel St., Boise
Black Bear Diner, 7530 W. State St., Boise
Blaze Pizza, 4363 W. Gray Fox St., Unit 115, Eagle
Boise Thai Noodle House, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite C, Boise
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 7610 W. State St., Boise
Crave Kitchen and Bar, 165 E. Colchester Drive, Eagle
Cross Grain on the Go, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise
CVS Pharmacy, 7402 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Don and Charly’s, 103 N. 10th St., Boise
Eight Thirty Common, 830 N. Main St., Suite 120, Meridian
Einstein Bros. Bagels, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise
Emmeli’s Cake, 1545 S. Hervey St., Boise
Extra Mile, 107 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Golden Corral, 8460 W. Emerald St., Boise
Goodwood Barbecue Company, 1140 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Great Wall Restaurant, 10398 W. Overland Road, Boise
Happy Teriyaki, 2310 E. Overland Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Houston TX Hot Chicken, 1184 S. Silverstone Way, Ste 130, Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 4400 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 7166 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Jimmy John’s, 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
La Ranchera Market, 8017 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Meridian Boys and Girls Club, 911 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Negranti Creamery, 777 W. Main St., Suite 115, Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 1738 W. State St., Boise
Pilot Travel Center, 3353 S. Federal Way, Boise
Porterhouse, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Ste 190, Eagle
R&R BBQ, 3680 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 110, Meridian
RC Willey Home Furnishings, 3301 E. Lanark St., Meridian
Rite Aid, 10600 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Rush Bowls, 1774 W. State St., Boise
Smashburger, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise
Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill, 127 E. State St., Eagle
Starbucks Coffee, 536 Meridian Road, Meridian
Stella’s Ice Cream, 100 N. 8th St., Boise
Subway, 1106 W. State St., Boise
Tavolata, 524 W. Grove St., Boise
The Chocolat Bar, 805 W. Bannock St., Boise
The Mylk Box, 12646 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Treasure Valley Hospital, 8800 W. Emerald St., Boise
Vibra Hospital of Boise, 6651 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Village Cinema concessions, 3711 Longwing Lane, Meridian
Walgreens, 3263 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
WO27 Snowfox, 3032 E. State St., Eagle